Following nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Adam Thielen was released on Friday morning.

During his time with the team, Thielen put together a storied career. While playing a key role in the team’s success, he also became both a fan favorite and a leader in the locker room.

With news of Adam Thielen’s release, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins took to Twitter to acknowledge his longtime pass catcher.

“I have always felt a brotherly kinship with Adam from the day we met. So grateful I got to play with him. Lots of great football left up ahead in his career,” wrote Cousins.

While they shared the field, Cousins, and Thielen often put up big numbers together. With the two going their separate ways, Cousins will be losing one of the most consistent wide receivers of his career. But according to the Tweet, Adam Thielen has no plans of calling it a career just yet.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At 32 years old, Adam Thielen will likely have several contending teams on his radar. Based on his production in recent seasons, he is still set to find success on the field.

Over the course of his nine NFL seasons, Thielen has taken the field in for 135 regular season games. In total, he has recorded 534 receptions, 6,682 receiving yards, and 55 touchdowns.

In 2022, Thielen proved that he was still a threat to opposing defenses. While being targeted 107 times, he recorded 70 receptions for 716 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

With several teams around the NFL on the search for wide receiver help, and this free agent class being somewhat underwhelming, Adam Thielen could quickly find a new home.