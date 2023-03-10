Well, everything good must come to an end at some point. Rumors of the Minnesota Vikings potentially releasing veteran WR Adam Thielen floated around for the longest time. With a thin market at his position, Thielen is looking for a massive contract. Now, those rumors have officially been confirmed, per Tom Pelissero.

“The #Vikings are releasing two-time Pro Bowl WR Adam Thielen today, per sources. A onetime undrafted free agent from Minnesota State who went on to catch 55 touchdown passes for his hometown team, Thielen has plenty left in the tank at age 32 and wants to land with a contender.”

Thielen will now be arguably the best WR in the free agent market right now. The ex-Vikings star is already 32 years old, but if last year was any indication, the Minnesota State product can still ball out. He caught 70 passes for over 700 yards and 6 TDs behind the brilliance of Justin Jefferson. Title contenders are certainly looking to see if they can afford Thielen.

Thielen is a hometown hero for the Vikings, having played for Minnesota State in college. The star WR signed with the team after going undrafted in 2013. His hard work is often overshadowed by the greatness of his fellow wide receivers (Stefon Diggs, and then Justin Jefferson). Even then, hardcore fans know how integral Thielen was as the number two option behind the stars.

Teams desperate for some wide receiver help are already looking at Thielen. At this stage in his career, the ex-Vikings WR is better used as a secondary option behind another star WR.