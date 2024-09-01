Former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is back in the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Instead of looking forward, he recently looked backward, having much to say about how things ended in Minnesota. Unfortunately, most of it wasn't very pleasant, with Zimmer firing shots at former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, his players, and players he never coached in the NFL.

While there were rough moments from 2014 through 2020, given Zimmer’s blunt, direct nature, Zimmer focused on the 2021 draft. The Vikings had a quarterback, but Spielman considered a quarterback without telling Zimmer.

“I walk in before the draft, and Rick is watching quarterback interviews from the combine,” Zimmer said. “He hadn’t told me anything. Normally, he always kept me abreast of everything. And he and I were always good.

“The first round, Rick tried to trade up for Justin Fields, who hasn’t done anything.”

After Spielman failed to land Fields, Minnesota selected quarterback Kellen Mond in the third round. He was the first of four third-round picks, along with linebacker Chazz Surratt, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, and defensive end Patrick Jones II.

“When he picked Mond, I walked out of the room,” Zimmer told Craig. “I left the building. I didn’t even talk to [Spielman] on the phone.

“Rick said [the next day], ‘You mad at me?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I think you took four backups when we had guys there I thought were starters.’ From that time on, it just kind of got worse between us. And I’m not saying nothing was my fault. I’m sure there were plenty of things that were my fault.”

Mike Zimmer's other problems with the Vikings

Fired after eight seasons and a 74-59-1 record (postseason included), Zimmer was asked a question by ownership when he learned he was no longer the head coach of the Vikings.

“They asked me if I wanted to address the team,” Zimmer said. “And I said, ‘Hell, no. They got me fired.”

In reality, Zimmer got himself fired. He’s responsible for the team that Spielman, who he also blames, put together. The buck stops with him, and after eight up and down seasons, it was time for Minnesota to move on.

“I can tell you I’ve not watched one Minnesota game since,” Zimmer said, indicating that he's more than moved on.

Meanwhile, the Vikings moved on by hiring Zimmer's opposite. Offensive guru Kevin O’Connell has done well so far, but it’s still the same old cycle of mediocrity as it was under Zimmer. Hopefully, Minnesota can buck the trend and fire back at their former coach if they ever meet Zimmer and the Cowboys.