Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Minnesota Vikings are widely expected to release or trade Dalvin Cook by the June 1st cut. However, the team will have no issues bringing back the veteran running back, albeit for the right price.

Cook’s future with the Vikings has been a major question mark all offseason long. Minnesota is in cost-cutting mode, so the team has been pondering whether or not to retain the star running back and his $14.1 million cap hit. They have reportedly explored trades before, and they might do so again if restructuring his contract is not possible.

But if the 27-year-old is open to discussing a new contract that will help the Vikings avoid his massive cap hit, then they are more than willing to keep him, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“Cook won’t play for Minnesota at his current number ($11 million) this year. The Vikings have come close to trading him, going deep into talks with Miami a couple of months back. But all along, the communication has been good, and the team has been open to bringing him back on a reduced number,” Breer wrote.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A number of teams will definitely be interested in bringing in Dalvin Cook should the Vikings end up releasing him. After all, he’s coming off a Pro Bowl season when he recorded 264 rushing attempts en route to 1174 yards and eight touchdowns. He also made 39 receptions for 295 yards and two TDs.

Nonetheless, if the Vikings can keep Cook and get him stay committed, then it’ll be a huge boost to their offense.

For now, though, Cook’s future remains in Limbo. It might also take some more time before fans get a clear view of what will happen to him in Minnesota.