Minnesota's offensive coordinator was arrested for DWI in December.

After being charged with DWI in December, Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips will plead guilty to an amended charge of careless driving, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN:

“Per court documents, Vikings OC Wes Phillips will plead guilty to an amended charge of careless driving stemming from his Dec. 8 arrest. He was originally charged was 4th degree DWI. Will pay $378 in fees + 8 hours community work. Hearing scheduled for tomorrow.”

“Wes immediately notified the team following his arrest last night,” read a statement from the Vikings after the arrest. “This morning, we contacted the NFL, and after internal discussion, made the decision Wes will travel with the team to Las Vegas this afternoon. We will continue to gather information regarding the incident and have further comment at the appropriate time.”

Phillips was arrested in suburban Minneapolis at approximately 11 PM. He was released at 1:26 AM after posting a $300 bond.

Phillips is the son of former NFL head coach Wade Phillips and grandson of another former NFL head coach, the late Bum Phillips.

The 44-year-old Phillips has been an NFL coach for 17 seasons, beginning as a quality control/offensive assistant during his father's tenure with the Dallas Cowboys. He is a 2001 graduate of UTEP, where he played quarterback. His only playing experience in professional football came during a one-year tenure with the San Diego Riptide of the AF2 Arena Football League.

He was hired by the Minnesota Vikings to be their offensive coordinator in February of 2022. Last season, the Vikings had a 7-10 record.