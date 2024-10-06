The New York Jets are not having a great time in London. New York had a poor first half against Minnesota, with QB Aaron Rodgers intercepted twice and down 10 points at half. The Jets got another huge scare when QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an apparent injury during the third quarter.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers limped off the field after getting his leg trapped under a defender, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Rodgers suffered the injury to the same leg as his Achilles injury from last season.

The play occurred on third down, so Rodgers immediately headed towards the sidelines. However, the Vikings were called for unnecessary roughness after roughing the punter, which led to a 15-yard penalty and a first down.

Rodgers was about to go into the blue medical tent, but instead marched right back out onto the field. He looked a little gingerly on a couple of handoffs, but eventually found his groove. Rogers led the Jets offense down the field deep into the red zone and nearly connected on a touchdown pass to Allen Lazard. Instead, the Jets had to settle for a field goal to bring the game back to a one-score difference.

The broadcast later confirmed that Rodgers went into the blue medical tent during a commercial break. Rodgers was reportedly deemed to be okay, because he came back into the game for the team's next offensive drive.

Jets attempting second-half comeback against Vikings in London

At one point, the Jets were down 17-0 against the Vikings and looked like they had no chance at winning.

After Rodgers' impressive post-injury drive, the Jets are only down 17-10 with almost a full quarter of football left to play.

However, the Jets are short-handed on defense. Cornerback Sauce Gardner left the game early with a head injury and has missed most of the second half.

New York will need to continue their smothering defensive effort if they want to give Rodgers a chance to tie the game. Or give the Jets a lead.