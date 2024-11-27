The Minnesota Vikings squeaked past the Chicago Bears with an overtime win on Sunday. The 30-27 Week 12 victory extended Minnesota’s winning streak to four straight games as the team improved to 9-2 on the season. Despite narrowly beating the 4-7 Bears, the Vikings look like legit playoff contenders. They currently hold the NFC's top Wild Card seed.

Minnesota made a move to bolster its defense as the team attempts to catch the division-leading Detroit Lions. The Vikings signed Jamin Davis to the active roster, snatching the fourth-year linebacker off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, per Bill Huber on si.com.

Davis was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2021 draft by Washington. After three fairly productive seasons with the Commanders, including a team-leading 104 combined tackles and three sacks in 2022, Davis found himself on the bubble prior to the 2024 season. Washington declined his fifth-year option and moved the linebacker to edge rusher.

The change in position failed to increase Davis’ productivity as he managed just 13 total tackles and zero sacks in five games with Washington this year. The Commanders released him after Week 7. But Davis was quickly picked up by the Packers and signed to the practice squad after Week 8.

Green Bay had yet to elevate Davis to the active roster when the Vikings swooped in to sign him. During his time with the Packers, Davis switched back to his original position. He’ll almost certainly remain at linebacker with Minnesota.

The Vikings’ defense has been solid this season. The unit is the fifth-best scoring defense in the league, allowing just 17.9 points per game. They’re 10th overall in total defense, giving up an average of 317.3 yards per contest. However, Minnesota fares far better against the run than the pass. The team has the top ranked rushing defense in football while they’re just 28th against opposing passers.

Davis could help fill the void created by the absence of Ivan Pace Jr. The Vikings placed the second-year linebacker on the IR with a hamstring injury. Pace is third on the team with 59 total tackles, behind only Harrison Smith (64) and Josh Metellus (61).

Minnesota will face the 6-5 Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 13. The Cardinals saw their four-game winning streak snapped by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Arizona is now in second place in the NFC West.