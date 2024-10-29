The Green Bay Packers have had a strong start to their 2024 campaign. Green Bay improved their record to 6-2 with their 30-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. Nevertheless, the Packers are continuing to bolster their roster and have done so with former first-round pick and Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis.

Green Bay has added Davis to their practice squad, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports.

Jamin Davis started his career with the Commanders in 2021 when the team selected him with their 19th pick in the first round of the draft. The former Kentucky standout made an immediate impact on the team. He amassed 76 tackles and one sack during his rookie year. But he was not done improving.

Davis totaled a career-high 104 tackles during the 2022 season along with three sacks and one forced fumble. He continued his stout production into 2023 when he accumulated 89 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. Davis played five games with the Commanders to start the 2024 season before the team was released.

The former first-round pick started 36 games with Washington and has the opportunity to earn an increased role with the Packers.

The Packers’ defense has played admirably through the first part of the season, but it does not hurt to add support to the squad. The addition of Jamin Davis comes at the right time, due to the injury scare on defensive leader and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Alexander looked like he injured himself on the final play of the Packers’ win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He hopped off the field, and it was later reported he would get an MRI on his knee. Hopefully, everything will be okay and Alexander can make a speedy recovery.

The Packers are just one loss behind the Minnesota Vikings for the first spot in the NFC North. Green Bay will continue to do all it can in hopes of making a deep playoff run in early 2025.