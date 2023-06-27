The Minnesota Vikings are going through some massive changes this season. Despite finishing the regular season 13-4 and in complete control of the NFC North, last season felt like a complete disappointment. Losing to the Giants in the Wild Card game will do that to any team. However, with a new defensive coordinator in Brian Flores, expect some big changes on their defense.

In an interview with ClutchPoints' Gio Vergara during his football camp in the Philippines, Vikings strong safety Camryn Bynum shared a preview of the new-and-improved Minnesota defense. Bynum talked about the major difference between their former defensive coordinator Ed Donatell and Brian Flores.

“I think the amount of turnovers we (Vikings) get, and the consistency. I think we will be able to make a lot more plays this season because of the type of scheme we’re playing, it’s a lot more visual. Breaking on the ball, reading the quarterback… We’re playing a true zone feel for most of our zone coverages. Being a lot more aggressive with the pass-rushing and the blitzing. I think we’ll be able to make a lot more plays, our defense will be a lot more aggressive this season.”

The Vikings' defense ranked as one of the worst units in football last season, sporting the 25th-best defense last season with a success rate of 56.3%. That's part of the reason why Minnesota was not seen as a contender last year: they had a good offense but had one of the worst defenses in the league. Their collapse against the Giants in the Wild Card was indicative of that.

Minnesota is hoping that a new face leading the charge would fix their defensive problems. Flores is considered as one of the best defensive coaches in the league, and was even being considered for head coaching jobs at some point. He held the defensive coordinator position in Pittsburgh last season after his dismissal from the Dolphins. Now, he's tasked with fixing the Vikings' porous defense.

The Vikings have some interesting pieces to play with on defense. Players like Cam Bynum and Za'Darius Smith could have the tools to make an impact on the defensive end. Perhaps Flores' new aggressive scheme will be the one that unlocks their full potential.