T.J. Hockenson was quite a revelation for the Minnesota Vikings last year following his mid-season trade from the Detroit Lions. The Vikings gave up two future second-round picks to the Lions in order to get their hands on the two-time Pro Bowl tight end, and for the most part, Hockenson has proved that it was a worthwhile investment for Minnesota.

Despite his strong play for the Vikings last season, though, the team has yet to offer Hockenson a contract extension. He is now set to enter the final year of his current deal without any assurances, with the No. 8 pick of the 2019 NFL Draft now staring at a very uncertain future in Minnesota.

In spite of his current predicament, however, Hockenson had nothing but good things to say about the Vikings and the city of Minneapolis:

“That’s not really anything I’m focused on,” Hockenson said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune. “I’m just playing football, having fun with the guys and really enjoying the city of Minneapolis, trying to get around these fans. This is a place I obviously want to be, and just everything needs to work out. I hope to be here for a long time, but on the same hand it is a business and there’s a side of that. Again, I don’t look at that, but it’s great to be here right now.”

Hockenson is obviously saying all the right things here as he looks toward proving his worth on the field this coming season. Big things are expected from the 25-year-old this year, and it now remains to be seen if the Vikings made the right call by not extending Hockenson’s deal in the offseason when they had the chance.