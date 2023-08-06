The Minnesota Vikings signed former New England Patriots and Chicago Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry on Sunday, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

“The Vikings have signed WR N'Keal Harry,” Yates wrote.

The Buffalo Bills hosted the former Arizona State standout for a workout in July.

Harry, a former first-round pick from the Arizona State Sun Devils, has played in 40 games and started in 18 during his NFL career since the Patriots first selected him with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played in seven games for the Bears after New England traded him to Chicago in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The 6-foot-4 receiver's season was highlighted by a 49-yard reception when the Bears took on the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. He hauled in a contested catch against Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander after Chicago quarterback Justin Fields rolled out of the pocket and fired a confident pass at the Bears' 16-yard line.

Harry will join a wide receiver corps that features a three-time Pro Bowler in Justin Jefferson and rookie receiver Jordan Addison, who the Vikings took with the No. 23 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Addison, a former four-star recruit from Frederick, Md., gained 875 receiving yards during his lone season with the USC Trojans one year after he earned 1,593 receiving yards with the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2021.

Jefferson earned his first All-Pro selection in 2022 after he racked up an astounding 1,809 receiving yards, putting him 99 yards ahead of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill for first place in the league. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell had high praise for the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year in February.

“One of my favorite players I've ever coached, I've told him that,” O'Connell said of Jefferson, via Around the NFL Writer Kevin Patra. “Unbelievable talent. What he means to our league, how he carries himself, how he works every day. What I was really impressed with Justin this year was the leadership, the next step.

“He believes he's the best receiver in football — I happen to agree with him — and a lot goes with that.”