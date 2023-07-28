The Buffalo Bills hosted wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a former first round pick of rival New England Patriots. The fifth-year receiver is looking to find his third team after previously playing for the Patriots and the Chicago Bears.

The Bills have given Harry a workout for their team, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Buffalo hosts Harry amidst a need for more depth at the receiving position. While they have star receiver Stefon Diggs along with Gabe Davis out wide, they definitely could use some more targets for quarterback Josh Allen. However, it's unclear yet how the workout went or if the Bills will end up signing Harry.

N'Keal Harry was unfortunately a bust for the Patriots, who drafted him in the first round in 2019. Harry was often injured and never had more than 309 receiving yards in a single season, which is far below the output expected of a first round receiver. The Patriots then traded Harry to the Bears prior to the 2022 season, where he only played in seven games and put up 116 total yards on the season.

Not only did Harry turn out to be a bust, but New England drafted him over several other receivers who got taken in the second and third rounds and turned out to be stars, including San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel, current Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown, Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, and Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin. Even several other receivers in the same class who were taken after Harry, including Diontae Johnson, Mecole Hardman, and Hunter Renfrow.

Harry is currently a free agent and previously had a workout with the Philadelphia Eagles this week. The Bills also hosted former Arizona Cardinals receiver Andy Isabella for a workout this week.