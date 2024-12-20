The Minnesota Vikings will head to Seattle for a critical Week 16 matchup against the Seahawks, and they’ll have a key piece of their defense back in action. Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore is set to return after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

“Vikings’ CB Stephon Gilmore, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury, is off the injury report and set to make his return Sunday vs. Seattle,” via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Gilmore’s return couldn’t come at a better time for Minnesota. The Seahawks boast one of the league’s more potent passing attacks, averaging 240.4 passing yards per game—good for fifth in the NFL. Led by wide receivers D.K. Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Tyler Lockett, Seattle’s aerial threat is the backbone of their offense, and Gilmore’s experience and skill will be essential to containing it.

Stephon Gilmore is back for the Vikings

The 33-year-old cornerback has been a critical asset for the Vikings since joining the team, providing leadership and stability to the secondary. At 6-foot-1, Gilmore’s size and physicality make him an ideal matchup for Metcalf, Seattle’s star receiver known for his strength and ability to dominate in one-on-one situations.

“It felt good to get back out there and move around,” Gilmore told the Pioneer Press earlier this week. “We were just trying to be smart about it.” He also credited his teammates and the Vikings' training staff for their support during his recovery. “It sucks watching,” Gilmore admitted, “but we had to make sure we took the right steps.”

The Vikings will need Gilmore at full strength as they navigate a tough NFC playoff race. With the Seahawks’ offense relying heavily on their passing game, his return provides a significant boost for a defense that has been inconsistent at times this season. His presence should help take some pressure off Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaq Griffin, who have shouldered the responsibility of covering top receivers in recent weeks.

Minnesota’s defense has excelled against the run for much of the season, but containing Seattle’s passing attack will be the key to securing a victory. With Fabian Moreau ruled out due to a hip injury, Gilmore’s return also provides much-needed depth in the secondary. The Vikings currently sit in the thick of the playoff hunt, and a win in Seattle would not only keep their postseason hopes alive but also solidify their standing in a competitive NFC. With Gilmore back on the field, the Vikings’ defense looks poised to make a strong push as the season reaches its critical final stretch.