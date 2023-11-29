The Minnesota Vikings let go of a former high draft pick to make room for arguably their best player down the stretch run.

The Minnesota Vikings are 6-6 heading into the final half of the season and are looking up at a struggling Detroit Lions team. With their loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football, the Vikings' ship has sprung a leak of its own recently.

The top Vikings most to blame for yesterday's disastrous lost were ranked in an analysis piece released earlier today. Receiver Jordan Addison dropped a brutally honest review of his up-and-down rookie season.

On Tuesday a roster moved was revealed that may be a bit bittersweet for some Vikings fans.

N'Keal Harry Released by Vikings

N'Keal Harry is a 2019 first round pick who played for the Bears last season. He was expected to bring a great deal of talent to the Vikings receiving corps, but he hasn't panned out as expected in the Twin Cities.

Harry was released on Tuesday to make room for superstar Justin Jefferson, who is returning from the Injured Reserve list.

The news was relayed by Tom Pelissero on X. He added that QB Sean Mannion was also released from the practice squad due to the fact that the Vikings already have three other healthy QBs.

“This is good news,” one fan said in response.

Bye Week, Lions Showdowns Await

A bye week awaits this week for the Vikings in preparation for a road test against the suddenly competitive Las Vegas Raiders on December 10.

Minnesota needs a better performance from QB Joshua Dobbs and running back Alexander Mattison among other star offensive players if they are going to beat the Raiders on the road, and make a run at stealing the division from Coach Dan Campbell and the 8-3 Detroit Lions.

With Jefferson expected back in the fold soon, the Vikings are circling the wagons for December 24 and January 7 matchups against Detroit that could decide the division — if Minnesota can get back to playing winning football, of course.