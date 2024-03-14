Being a team's franchise quarterback for six years can surely make one lovable. Amid the vitriol hurled at Kirk Cousins, he still left an indelible impact on the organization along with his wife, Julie Cousins. They are now headed to the Atlanta Falcons because of NFL Free Agency. Due to that, a void will be left in the signal caller spot. This needs to be filled not just with the same skill set but also with a similarly likeable personality.
No one will feel the impact of Kirk Cousins leaving the Vikings more than Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf. The owner and chairman of the organization had to thank their former quarterback after his years of service.
“For the past six years, Kirk and Julie Cousins have built a legacy as members of the Minnesota Vikings and the Twin Cities community. From the moment Kirk signed with the Vikings in 2018, it would be clear no one would be more dedicated to perfecting his craft. He is the ultimate competitor who sets a high standard, works tirelessly to improve, and is meticulous with his process,” the letter wrote.
Kirk Cousins' Vikings career
Cousins got offered a hefty bag by the Falcons in NFL Free Agency. His contract is worth $180 million over four years with $100 million of it being guaranteed. This prompted the Vikings to find someone to replace him and they got Sam Darnold. However, it seems like no one will match his great show of intangibles. Whether it is on the field or for the Vikings community, he stands alone.
“As a team captain, he was profuse in his praise for teammates and coaches whenever he had the chance. Off the field, Kirk and Julie displayed consistent integrity and class as they prioritized giving back monetarily through the use of their platform. We are grateful to the Cousins family and look forward to watching them continue to have professional and personal success,” they concluded.
Throughout his tenure with the Vikings, he had great regular season runs and went through a lot of changes. However, the main knock on his legacy will always be his playoff success. It was only in the 2019 season when the Vikings got an NFL Wild Card. This was despite his six-year stay with the squad. Cousins was a playoff starters four times and that was the only win he ever got.
He hopes to get over that hump the same way the Vikings want to go deeper in the playoffs. It is never too bad to wish for his success with the Falcons while the fan base rallies behind their new men.