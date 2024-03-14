The Atlanta Falcons ended speculations about who will be their starting quarterback in the 2024 NFL season. By signing Kirk Cousins, there should be no doubt who will take over that role for the NFC South franchise, who inked the veteran to a four-year deal worth $180 million and one that comes with $100 million in guaranteed money.
Before putting pen on paper that officially made him a Falcon, Cousins played for six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Getting acclimated to his new football environment could take a while, but during Wednesday's introductory press conference, the veteran signal-caller revealed a family tradition that is a big plus for him as he gets used to being in Atlanta more (via Michael Rothstein of ESPN).
Falcons QB Kirk Cousins said they stayed in his in-laws basement in Johns Creek last night, which he's also done his last six offseasons. Said the familiarity is “a positive.”
In any case, Cousins is a huge get for the Falcons, whose offense has struggled to be consistent ever since Matt Ryan started to decline. It got worse when Ryan retired, with Atlanta forced to settle with the likes of Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder to handle the offense from under center.
Expectations improve for the Faclons after Kirk Cousins acquisition
With Cousins, the Falcons have someone who can be expected to raise the floor and the ceiling of the team offensively. Since the 2020 season, the Falcons have not had a campaign in which they finished inside the top 14 in the league in terms of scoring offense. In 2023, they were just 26th in the NFL with only 18.9 points per game.
While the lack of playoff success is a question mark on the resume of Cousins, the Falcons can dream of a return to the playoffs with him as their QB1 in the wide-open NFC South division.
Cousins will have good weapons around him to work with such as running back Bijan Robinson and wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Drake London. There is also tight end Kyle Pitts, who could have his best season yet in the NFL in 2024 with Cousins targeting him downfield.