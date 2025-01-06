Those who remember the beef between Fast & Furious stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will understand why their 2025 Golden Globes moment was awkward.

Diesel was brought out to present the second-ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the Golden Globes. Upon arriving on stage, he immediately called out Johnson. “Hey, Dwayne,” said Diesel.

The camera then panned over to Johnson, who was attending the ceremony with his daughter, Simone Johnson (better known as Ava in WWE). He awkwardly smiled into the camera before it cut back to Diesel.

The two seemed civil, though. That bodes well for their upcoming work together. They will both be in the upcoming 11th Fast & Furious movie.

Johnson was at the 2025 Golden Globes to represent Moana 2. The animated Disney sequel was nominated for Best Animated Motion Picture, which it lost to Flow.

Soon, Johnson will reprise the role of Maui in a live-action remake of Moana. Thomas Kail, who previously directed the recording of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton, will direct it.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Vin Diesel's previous Fast & Furious beef, explained

Previously, Diesel and Johnson were entrenched in a feud. It was so bad that Johnson left the Fast & Furious franchise for a brief period.

However, it came to an end before Fast X. Johnson made a surprise return as Luke Hobbs in the mid-credits scene of the movie. He returned alongside Gal Gadot, whose character is thought to have died.

Johnson joined the Fast & Furious franchise in Fast Five. He then became a full-fledged member of the team before his exit. During his time away from the franchise, Diesel publicly asked him to return in a 2021 Instagram post.

Additionally, a spin-off starring Johnson was reported to be in the works shortly after his Fast X cameo. It was unclear if the spin-off would be a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw, which is already a spin-off of Fast & Furious, or something different. Chris Morgan, who wrote Hobbs & Shaw, was reported to be returning as the writer for the upcoming movie.

The main saga of the Fast & Furious franchise will conclude with the 11th installment. Diesel has been the driving force (no pun intended) behind the franchise since the first movie in 2001.

However, Fast X was a lukewarm success. While it did gross over $700 million worldwide at the box office, it also had a huge budget that topped $300 million.