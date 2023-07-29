Vin Diesel's partner is Paloma Jimenez. Diesel made a name for himself on the big screen as Xander Cage in the xXx film series and as Dominic Torretto in the lucrative Fast and Furious franchise. While Diesel has carved out a successful Hollywood career, his romantic partner has also been his consistent supporter. For this piece, let's get to know more about Vin Diesel's partner, Paloma Jimenez.

Vin Diesel's partner Paloma Jimenez

Paloma Jimenez, whose full name is Karla Paloma Jimenez Denagustin, was born on August 22, 1983 in Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico. Given Jimenez's private personal life, a relatively modest amount of information is known about Vin Diesel's partner.

Paloma Jimenez's modeling career

However, we do know that Jimenez was actually a model. According to People, in 2005, Jimenez graced the cover of Maxim Mexico. In the following year, she also wasfeatured on the cover page of Max Mexico.

Furthermore, aside from making the magazine covers, Jimenez also knows how to walk the runway by making an appearance in the spring/summer collections in 2006 and 2007. The Maxim Mexico cover model worked with established designers including Carlo Demichelis and Alberto Rodriguez.

Furthermore, based on sources, Jimenez has also been featured in ads by major brands such as Pantene, Honda, and Coca-Cola.

Paloma Jimenez's acting career

While Jimenez had a solid modeling stint, she also briefly tried her hand at acting. The Maxim cover girl appeared in one episode of the television series Otro Rollo Con: Adal Ramones.

Otro rollo con: Adal Ramones is a talk show is a comedic Mexican show geared toward young people. The Mexican talk show once featured established Hollywood celebrities such as Shakira, Sofia Vergara, Elton John, Ricky Martin, and Dwayne Johnson.

Paloma Jimenez and Vin Diesel

According to sources, Diesel and Jimenez started dating just after the former decided to call off his relationship with Fast and Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez in 2001.

Four years later, Diesel noted his emergent desire to be a father while filming for one of his movies: The Pacifier, which is a family-oriented film.

In an interview with Parade in 2008, the Fast and Furious star said “While I was doing Pacifier, it really started to bring out this desire to have a child. It took a couple years after that to find the right person and to hopefully be mature enough to be a great father which is really all you want to do.”

It's worth noting that just a year prior to the Parade interview, Diesel was romantically linked with Jimenez. It was in 2007 when the couple started to spark dating rumors.

Since dating, Jimenez has been a proud supporter of her husband, staying by his side in red carpet events, film premieres and other parties. In fact, the Maxim Mexico cover model was spotted with Diesel at the Riddick, Furious 7, and Guardians of the Galaxy film premieres.

Furthermore, Jimenez was also seen in attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, and Diesel's Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

During the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Diesel made a special shoutout to his partner by saying “I couldn't have done it without the Mayan queen.”

Paloma Jimenez and Vin Diesel's children

It's unknown if Jimenez and Diesel got married. This is because of the Fast and Furious star's choice to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

In an interview with Details, Diesel confessed “I’m not gonna put it out there on a magazine cover like some other actors. I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence.”

However, we do know that the couple is going strong. In fact, they currently have three children together.

In 2008, the couple welcomed their first child named Hania Riley. While welcoming their first child was a major event in their relationship, Diesel sticked to his principle of keeping his personal matters private by keeping Jimenez' pregnancy under wraps until Hania Riley was born.

In a conversation with Good Morning America, Diesel mentioned “I didn't want cameras around this event. I wanted this to be as natural as possible.”

Two years later, Jimenez and Diesel welcomed their second child named Vincent. In 2015, the couple bore their third child named Pauline, who the couple named after Diesel's Fast and Furious co-star Paul Walker. It's worth noting that Walker suffered a fatal car accident that led to his passing.

It's obvious that Walker wasn't only Diesel's co-star. In fact, Jimenez's husband is grateful for his relationship with Walker that inspired him to be a good husband to Jimenez and father to their three children.

According to US magazine, Diesel stated “Paul was very instrumental in my segue into fatherhood. He was the one that told me to go to the hospital. He’s the one that told me to cut the umbilical cord. He told me to cut the umbilical cord! [He was] the only person, in California, that knew I was about to have a child.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Vin Diesel's partner Paloma Jimenez.