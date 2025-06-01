We might know what was said between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to some expert lip readers.

According to the Daily Mail, NJ Hickling, a lip reader interpreted the couple saying “I love you” several times throughout the night. They later had some flirty exchanges with Jenner allegedly saying, “We need to be by ourselves tonight.”

Chalamet responded that they should “calm down.”

The Dune actor reportedly added, “I know, we gotta calm down. When this is over, I got some news for you.”

“Really?” the beauty mogul said, to which Chalamet responded, “Yeah.”

Later on Jenner reportedly said, “Tell me everything now.”

“I will later,” Chalamet allegedly responded, kissing Jenner and adding, “I promise to tell you everything.”

Kylie Jenner Shares NSFW Video About Timothée Chalamet

The lip-reading interpretation follows the NSFW message that Jenner reposted about Chalamet online. Jenner shared a post from Sex and the City.

Article Continues Below

“And when did we start caring about basketball?” Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) asks in the clip that Jenner reposted on TikTok.

“Don is obsessed,” Samantha (Kim Cattrall) replies, referring to her boyfriend at the time. “I don't get laid unless the Knicks win.”

Chalamet is a Knicks superfan and has been at nearly all of the Knicks games during the playoffs. Jenner has accompanied Chalamet to three games during the NBA playoffs. During the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the Knicks faced the Boston Celtics. Jenner was on celebrity row alongside her sister, Kendall Jenner, for Game 4. She even had a viral moment with her friend, Jordyn Woods, who is dating Karl-Anthony Towns on the Knicks, when they celebrated the team winning courtside. The Knicks ended up winning that series 4-2.

She joined Chalamet again during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals when the Knicks faced the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks won that game 111-94. The couple then headed to Game 6 in Indiana where the Knicks did not come up on top and lost 108-125. The Pacers won the series and are heading to the NBA Finals to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chalamet and Jenner have been dating for nearly two years. The couple debuted their romance back in 2023 after months of speculation when they were packing on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles. Outside of sporting events, Jenner was Chalamet's date at the BAFTAs, Oscars, Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and the Golden Globes. They made their red carpet debut earlier this month when they attended the David Di Donatello Awards.