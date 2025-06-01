Moriah Mills might be taking legal action against Zion Williamson.

According to TMZ, Mills has contacted trial lawyer Tony Buzbee, and he is currently “evaluating her claims.” Buzbee has defended women going after legal action against male celebrities such as Jay-Z and, most recently, Shannon Sharpe.

Mills' claims have not been made public, but she was allegedly in a secret relationship with Williamson back in 2023. That November, the NBA star welcomed his first baby with his girlfriend Ahkeema. The pair had a daughter named Azira. That's when Mills and Williamson's alleged relationship got exposed as she claimed they were intimate days before the athlete announced he was having a child with another woman.

The social media personality did not speak about the lawsuit but told the outlet that there was a shift in Williamson that she did not expect.

“This is not the man that I met a few years back,” she told TMZ. “This is not who I thought you would become. … I just hope you change your ways because your job and your family and your legacy is on the line.”

In a TikTok video, Mills shares that she has been harassed online following speaking out about her prior relationship with Williamson. She also hinted on what the lawsuit could be about as she claims that she wants “justice” for how she has been treated.

“It’s causing me a lot of stress, emotional distress. I just hope that we all can come to justice and this all can be resolved and nobody has to relive all these things ever again,” she said.

Zion Williamson Accused Of Rape

Mills' potential lawsuit follows a recent report that the Pelicans star has a lawsuit filed against him that is accusing him of rape and “abusive, controlling, and threatening behavior.”

Williamson has denied the allegations and claims that he and the woman had a “consensual, casual relationship” that ended years ago and that “at no point during or immediately after that relationship did the plaintiff raise any concerns.”

“While these allegations are false, we recognize the seriousness of the claims and welcome the opportunity to prove the truth in court. We are confident that the legal process will expose the truth and fully vindicate Mr. Williamson,” the attorneys said.

The woman's attorney, Sam Taylor II, said they are going to be”very cautious about litigating this in the press.”

“This is a very serious case as reflected in the allegations in the complaint, which are pretty detailed,” Taylor said.

Taylor adds that his client — who has been named Jane Doe in legal documents — is “genuinely looks forward to her day in court when she can tell a jury of her peers what happened to her and seek justice.”