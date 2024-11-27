NBA 2K25 Season 3 Details have arrived, with 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee Vince Carter headlining the latest season. NBA 2K25 Season 3 features tons of new content for modes like MyCAREER and MyTEAM. With 80 new earnable rewards including cosmetics, Double XP Coins, and more, players will have a chance to unlock them all when Season 3 releases. Without further ado, let's take a look at NBA 2K25 Season 3.

NBA 2K25 Season 3 Headlined by Vince Carter

Vince Carter is not only the cover athlete for NBA 2K25's Hall of Fame Edition, but he will also headline the third season of the game's live service. Drafted fifth overall in the 1998 draft, Carter went on to play 22 seasons in the NBA, tied for the most in NBA history. He won the Rookie of the Year Award before going on to earn 8 All-Star appearances.

Carter scored over 25,000 points in his career, and ranks 21st all time in most points scored. He played for several teams throughout his career, and the Raptors, who drafted him, retired his jersey this month. It's been an amazing year for Carter overall. From making it to the NBA Hall of Fame, to getting your jersey retired, to even being on an NBA 2K cover, the former shooting guard/small forward deserved every bit of it. And now, he'll headline 2K25's latest season.

NBA 2K25 Season 3 All Confirmed Rewards In MyTEAM, MyCAREER, and The W Online

Overall, the currently confirmed rewards for 2K25 Season 2 include:

MyCAREER Level 2 – Michael Jordan MyCOURT Mural (New Gen Only) Level 5 – Holiday Ball Trail Level 12 – Purple Eye Color Level 14 – 4-Seat All-Terrain Vehicle (New Gen Only) Level 18 – Ugly Holiday Sweater Level 20 – Benny the Bull Mascot Level 23 – Jingle Beard Level 36 – Vince Carter Team USA Jersey Level 38 – Wurk It Teammote (New Gen Only) Level 39 – Mech Helmet Level 40 – +1 Cap Breaker (New Gen Only)

MyTEAM Level 1 – Klay Thompson Evo Card Level 10 – Amethyst Gary Trent Jr. Level 13 – Team Arena, Court Floor, Playbook, Logo, and Uniforms Level 25 – Season 3 90+ OVR Player Option Pack Level 30 – Season 3 92+ OVR Premium Player Option Pack Level 31 – Diamond Shoe Variety Option Pack (Pick 3) Level 35 – Pink Diamond Kevin Love Level 40 – Galaxy Opal David Robinson



Check back with us this Friday for the full list of rewards.

Furthermore, NBA 2K25 Season 3 will feature a Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass. Essentially, these unlock you more rewards for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

12 Days of Giving Event, Explained

2K25 Season 3 will feature holiday-themed content throughout the month of December in The City and MyTEAM. Starting on December 14th, the celebration features a new surprise each day for players. The developers will announce more details as we enter the season. Last year, NBA 2K24 ran a “25 days of 2K event” which offered something new for players every day throughout December. Although the number seems cut in half, players can hopefully expect some goodies to bolster their MyTEAM or MyPLAYER this Holiday season.

Overall, that includes everything we know about NBA 2K25 Season 3 so far. Learn more about Season 3's release date, as well as the season 3 update patch notes from the developers. Furthermore, try earning some VC by watching the latest episodes of NBA 2KTV. Lastly, keep on the lookout for new redeemable locker codes to earn more items in-game.

