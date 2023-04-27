To use a baseball analogy, a Dodgeball sequel has come completely out of left field. But it looks as though Vince Vaughn will be returning to the gym one more time.

Deadline broke the story that Vaughn is not only set to return for a Dodgeball sequel, but he’ll likely produce the film as well. The film is still in early development for 20th Century Studios, but Jordan VanDina is set to write the film (the basis of which will be based on an idea from Vaughn).

The first Dodgeball film (its full title being Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story) grossed $168.4 million worldwide on just a $20 million budget in 2004. It starred Ben Stiller alongside Vaughn and followed a group of misfits that enter a dodgeball tournament in hopes of winning to save their local gym from back home that’s at risk of being taken over by a chain.

News of a sequel shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. In 2021, Rawson Marshall Thurber, who wrote and directed the first film, spoke to Deadline about seeing the story of Dodgeball as a series. He also said “never say never” to the idea of returning to the franchise, and it appears that the door has reopened.

Vince Vaughn is a comedy legend known for his roles in Swingers, Wedding Crashers, and The Internship. In recent years, he’s expanded his range with more dramatic performances in Hacksaw Ridge and Fighting with My Family. However, he did find a role that showcased a bit of his dramatic and comedic chops with Freaky — the body-swap horror-comedy. He did appear in the 2020 film that VanDina wrote, The Binge, for Hulu, perhaps that started their collaborative relationship.

It’s unknown if Ben Stiller will return for this continuation of the Dodgeball franchise, but getting at least one-half of the O.G. crew goes a long way.