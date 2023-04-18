Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Vince Vaughn, and Aubrey Plaza will all grace the screen together in Peter Atencio’s upcoming road trip film, Animal Friends.

Matt Grobar of Deadline exclusively reported that the four actors have joined the cast of Atencio’s latest film. The film, Animal Friends, will be a live-action-animated hybrid directed by Atencio and based on a script from Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider. Plot details are unknown, but it’s being described as an “R-rated road trip adventure.”

Ryan Reynolds was most recently seen in Spirited — a holiday film for Apple TV+ — alongside Will Farrell and has Deadpool 3 coming very soon. Jason Momoa has a busy year of franchise fare with Fast X releasing this summer and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year. He’ll also be seen in Chief of War soon for Apple, a miniseries with episodes directed by Justin Chon.

Meanwhile, Aubrey Plaza has been on a tear with her recent starring role in The White Lotus Season 2 and her career-best performance in Emily the Criminal last year. Megalopolis, the upcoming Francis Ford Coppola feature film, recently wrapped production. Vince Vaughn has been quiet on the film front lately, his last film came in 2021’s Queenpins, but he was recently seen in eight episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Even if little is known about Animal Friends at this moment, you can’t go wrong with any of these guys in an R-rated comedy — let alone all four of them. Here’s hoping that it comes out sooner than later.