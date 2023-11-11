Senior Virginia football RB Perris Jones had a successful medical operation after a scary injury against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Virginia football program is having a rough 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers have a record of 2-8 and are 1-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Virginia was hit with a huge scare during their November 9th game against the Louisville Cardinals. Senior RB Perris Jones was stretchered off the field after a helmet-to-helmet collision, but now the program has good news to share on his condition.

Perris Jones is in stable condition following Virginia football scare

Jones underwent successful spine surgery the day after the game at the University of Louisville Medical Center, per Virginia Football's X page. Jones was able to walk after the operation and will remain under observation for further rehabilitation care.

The college football world can breathe a sigh of relief upon hearing the great news on the running back's condition. Fans never want to see players experience serious injuries like Jones'.

Jones caught a pass from Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea and ran up the field before being hit hard by Cardinals DB Cam'Ron Kelly. Trainers and staff immediately tended to the senior RB after noticing he was slow to recover.

Fortunately, Jones was able to receive timely and quality care.

The Cavaliers' football season has been anything but perfect. Yet, they still have time to make a last-minute run and grant the program some much-needed momentum.

Perris Jones' absence hurts Virginia, as the team will miss his average of 5.2 yards per carry. However, Anthony Colandrea's passing and rushing attack should help fill the gaps. The college world football world wishes Jones a speedy recovery.