The Virginia football team may have lost their season opener to the Tennessee Volunteers 49-13, but getting back on the field once again after a tragic shooting killed three members of the UVA football team last year was a victory in and of itself. Virginia football coach Tony Elliott gave an emotional statement to Andrea Adelson ESPN after the game.

“You've got to remember — every day they walk out on that field, they're reminded,” Elliott said. “Every day they walk off that field, they're reminded. Every day they go to class on Grounds, they're reminded. Every day they're reminded of what happened, and not everybody is done grieving or healing. The good thing was we were able to get to this point, and even though the outcome didn't go the way that we wanted it to go, the guys can have confidence knowing that, ‘You know what? I can do it.'”

Virginia Running back Mike Hollins, who survived the tragic shooting in 2022, led Virginia out of the locker room for their first game back.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Back in November, we had no idea what his life was going to look like, much less that he was going to be able to run out with the flag today and be able to play and be a significant part of our game plan,” Elliott told ESPN. “You're very fortunate in life if you're able to witness a miracle. For us, we've all been blessed because he is a walking miracle.”

Virginia football canceled their last game against Virginia Tech in 2022 due to the shooting, making the 2023 season opener UVA's first time returning to the football field.

Head coach Tony Elliott and Virginia football will look to bounce back next Saturday as they play host to James Madison.