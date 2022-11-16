Published November 16, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Virginia football program was hit with tragedy this week as three players lost their lives in a gutless shooting on campus after returning from a field trip. In the wake of the incident, the Cavaliers have canceled their game this weekend against Coastal Carolina.

“The Virginia athletics department announced today (Nov. 16) the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.”

This was supposed to be the final home game of the year for Virginia football. They’ve got one contest left, but it’s still unknown if they will play or not. Five students in total were shot on Sunday evening. The two others were injured but survived. The shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, was a walk-on who didn’t make the team. He’s facing three charges of second-degree murder.

The entire campus in Charlottesville is still in shock and it’s frankly no surprise Virginia won’t suit up this weekend. Football is the least of their worries right now. On Monday, Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott released a heartfelt statement on the death of his three players. Via NBC29:

“I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures. Our hearts ache for their families, their classmates and their friends. These precious young men were called away too soon. We are all fortunate to have them be a part of our lives. They touched us, inspired us and worked incredibly hard as representatives of our program, university and community. Rest in peace, young men.”

RIP. Gone far too soon.