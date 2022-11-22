Published November 22, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Virginia football won’t be playing its final game of the season against Virginia Tech in the wake of the recent tragic shooting on campus that killed three of its players.

The Virginia Cavaliers also previously canceled their final home game of the campaign against Coastal Carolina, so it didn’t come as a surprise that the showdown with Virginia Tech Hokies was scratched off. The Cavaliers and Hokies were scheduled to play on Saturday, November 26.

In its website, Virginia Tech released a statement to show its support to Virginia football amid the tragedy the program is currently dealing with. The team mentioned that the cancellation of the game was made after communicating with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Virginia’s athletic department administration.

“The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of three members of the Cavalier football team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, and injuries to students Mike Hollins (also a Virginia football student-athlete) and Marlee Morgan,” Virginia Tech said.

The University of Virginia is still mourning the loss of its three football players, who were shot to death by another former player identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Two other students were injured and hospitalized because of the scary attack.

Virginia football and the rest of the school community held a memorial recently to honor the players.

“Only time will reveal God’s purpose in this adversity. … Going forward I’m confident that all three are rejoicing in paradise, speaking good things on behalf of each of us in preparation for the time we will all be together again,” head coach Tony Elliott said, via Yahoo Sports.