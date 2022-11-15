Published November 15, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Virginia football running back Mike Hollins was one of two survivors after a tragic shooting that killed three of his Cavaliers teammates late Sunday night. Hollins was shot in the back and suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen, where the bullet is believed to have exited his body.

The Virginia football running back underwent emergency surgery on Sunday night and was in critical condition on a ventilator, as of late Monday evening. On Tuesday, Hollins and his family received some positive news amid his battle. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reports that Mike Hollins is out of his second surgery and is “doing well.”

Not only that, but Mike Hollins has been removed from the ventilator. The Virginia football halfback was slated to undergo the second surgery Tuesday, one that doctors would use to explore his kidneys and abdominal cavity for damage.

Hollins isn’t out of the woods yet, though it’s a great sign that he is beginning to breathe better on his own. As Gordon McKernan, a lawyer in Hollins’ hometown of Baton Rouge, said, “It’s been a long 24 hours.”

Hollins, a redshirt junior, was unable to speak, so he wrote messages to his mother. He asked about his Virginia football teammates and how they were doing, leading doctors to sedate him for fear of upsetting him with the tragic news while he was fighting for his life.

Thousands of members of the Virginia community gathered for a candlelight vigil on Monday night, where students and football players prayed for Mike Hollins.

It seems like the Cavaliers halfback is slowly but surely getting better. Here’s hoping it stays that way.