The Virginia football squad led by Tony Elliott and Anthony Colandrea got positive news after Perris Jones went down against Louisville.

Tony Elliott just saw five of his players achieve football greatness after notching All-ACC selections in Malik Washington and Jonas Sanker. The momentum of good news struck the Virginia football squad as they await bowl season. The known weapon of Anthony Colandrea, Perris Jones who underwent surgery after they matched up against the University of Louisville, got a massively positive update.

Perris Jones is now being released from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute. He had undergone three weeks of being in the facility, per Madeline Carter. The running back for the Virginia football squad went down with a spinal injury against Louisville. He was not able to move a muscle and was immediately rushed to get an operation on his spine.

His path on the way back to Tony Elliott's program has been good in the past weeks. He will now enter the next phase of his recovery after undergoing physical and occupational therapy.

Before going down in his last game for the Virginia football squad, he was on pace to have a season filled with career highs. Jones notched 393 rushing yards with two touchdowns on 10 games played after moving to the running back position. Moreover, his versatility was on show as a slot receiver this season. He caught six receptions which gave the Virginia football team 107 receiving yards.

There is a lot to be thankful for, especially in regards to his injury recovery. But, one cannot help but look back at what the squad could have been if Anthony Colandrea and the Virginia football squad had him.