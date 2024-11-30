Virginia Tech football (5-6) is under great pressure to protect Lane Stadium against the visiting Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday night, which would earn themselves some end-of-year consolation and sweet bragging rights. Though, in order to get the job done, Hokies head coach Brent Pry must trust an inexperienced redshirt freshman.

William “Pop” Watson III, who has thrown only 25 passes in 2024, is expected to start against Virginia in place of the injured Collin Schlee, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. He has 146 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception this season. Although Schlee is a game-time decision, it seems that Watson will be leading Virginia Tech onto the field for their much-anticipated rivalry game.

Under normal circumstances, Pry and his staff would probably be able to mask the 6-foot QB's limitations, but star running back Bhayshul Tuten (1,035 rushing yards and 13 TDs) is considered questionable to play. Watson may have to jump right into the fire, and do so in one of the most important matchups of the season.

Virginia Tech football aims to continue its dominance vs. Wahoos



Virginia Tech is sporting a plethora of wounds in ACC action, watching one game after another slip out of its grasp as it nears the end of an unsatisfying campaign. None of that matters on Saturday night, though. Records and quality of competition are brushed to the side to be dealt with at a later date, and the entire state is placed in a vacuum.

Yes, the stakes are obviously high given that both the Hokies and Cavaliers each need a win in the final week of the regular season to qualify for a bowl game, but that desperate scenario only amplifies the vitriol that already exists in the annual Commonwealth Clash. Virginia Tech has taken home the Cup in four straight years and 18 of the last 19, so the Blacksburg community expects to reign supreme over its in-state foe.

Will the young Pop Watson be able to withstand such a burden? The Hokies and their fans will soon find out. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.