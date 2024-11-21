ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Virginia Tech-Duke predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Virginia Tech-Duke.

The Virginia Tech Hokies face a very urgent moment in their season this weekend. Coach Brent Pry has his team at 5-5, still not eligible for a bowl game. Virginia Tech simply cannot miss a bowl game this season. It would be a disastrous, completely unacceptable result if the Hokies end their year 5-7. You will hear a massive uproar from Hokie fans if their football team loses to Duke and then loses to Virginia to miss a bowl. Pry might not just be on the hot seat if that happens; there is a slight outside chance he could actually get fired if this season blows up. We wouldn't count on it, but it wouldn't be completely out of the question given the enormity of failure. Even if Virginia Tech goes 6-6, Pry would enter 2025 on the hot seat, but if he goes 5-7, it's going to be a total firestorm inside the Virginia Tech athletic department. That's how big this game is for the Hokies. They desperately need that sixth win, and they need to enter their rivalry game without the added pressure of trying to save their season. They need to save the season this week, then win their rivalry game knowing that bowl eligibility will not be on the line.

Duke has turned in a solid and encouraging first season under new head coach Manny Diaz. This has to be very satisfying for Diaz, who failed as Miami head coach — his dream job — but then went to Penn State as defensive coordinator and put in very good work under head coach James Franklin. That put Diaz back on the radar as a credible coaching candidate for a smaller job with less pressure and expectations than Miami. Duke, when Mike Elko went to Texas A&M, trusted Diaz. The decision has paid off, at least in this first season. Duke's defense has been good, and the offense — while not tremendous — has come up big in the important moments. Duke has rallied for a number of wins, most notably against North Carolina earlier in the season. This has been a good fourth-quarter team in a parity-filled ACC. Diaz has to be pleased with the resilience and toughness of his Duke team in 2024. It's a good building block for what the Blue Devils can potentially become in the future.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Duke

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hokies need this win a lot more than the Blue Devils do. Virginia Tech and its coach are playing to save their season. Duke has already clinched a bowl bid and just won't play with the same hunger Virginia Tech will bring to the field.

Why Duke Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Tech Hokies are not a good team. They are giving more than a field goal on the road against an opponent which has plainly been better through 10 games this season. What's going on here? Even if Virginia Tech wins, it probably won't be by more than a field goal. This game will go down to the final minute. There's simply more margin if you're taking the Duke side here.

Final Virginia Tech-Duke Prediction & Pick

The lean is to Duke, but this is a game worth staying away from.

