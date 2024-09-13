ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Virginia Tech-Old Dominion prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Virginia Tech-Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech is in real trouble heading into Week 3. It hopes it won't be in deeper trouble heading into Week 4. Old Dominion has been a thorny opponent for Virginia Tech in recent years. ODU is an in-state rival of the Hokies, playing in Norfolk, Va. The Monarchs get up for this game. It is their Super Bowl. They play above their weight when they face Virginia Tech. They aren't generally as good a team — not in most years — but one game with college football passions involved and bragging rights on the table can distort normal realities. It just takes one afternoon or evening in which the ball bounces the right way for the underdog and one big play lights a spark to change the entire complexion of the game. Virginia Tech has had to endure this dynamic against Old Dominion, and the Hokies hope to avoid such a nightmare this time around in Norfolk.

Virginia Tech's troubles are obvious. The Hokies had hoped they had figured out their passing game entering this season. They have struggled to score in bunches and ring up big numbers in recent seasons. The quarterback specifically, and the offense generally, have not been able to take off. This is what sacked previous head coach Justin Fuente. Current head coach Brent Pry needed to get this problem solved in 2024. So far, it has not happened. Quarterback Kyron Drones has not been able to put all the pieces together for this offense. Virginia Tech had a brief moment of quality midway through the second half at Vanderbilt in Week 1, when it rallied from a 17-0 deficit to take a 27-20 lead. However, the Hokies couldn't sustain their improved level of play. The offense faltered down the stretch and lost in overtime to the Commodores, a brutal start to the season.

In Week 2, the Hokies did not make significant improvements in their game against Marshall. The Hokies should be lighting these teams up from start to finish, but we have seen slow starts from this offense in 2024, and Virginia Tech has to find a way to play complete 60-minute games on offense. Old Dominion will test Virginia Tech once again, and if the Hokies can't raise the bar for their expected standard of play, Brent Pry is going to face serious heat as Virginia Tech's head coach.

Here are the Virginia Tech-Old Dominion College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Odds

Virginia Tech: -14.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -720

Old Dominion: +14.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +500

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Tech Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Hokies know they have to be a lot better on offense. You know they are hearing about it from their head coach. You know they are hearing about it from the press. This sets up as a situation in which the Hokies are going to be sick and tired of hearing about how bad they are. They will translate that to the field and will curb-stomp an inferior Old Dominion squad.

Why Old Dominion Could Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia Tech lost outright to Vanderbilt on the road as a 13.5-point favorite. The Hokies do not deserve the benefit of the doubt at minus-14.5 on the road here.

Final Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

Virginia Tech is worth picking against in this situation. The Hokies have not figured out their main problems. They shouldn't be favored by this much and ODU can keep it close. Take ODU.

Final Virginia Tech-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick: Old Dominion +14.5