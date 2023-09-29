It is an ACC battle as Virginia visits Boston College. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Virginia-Boston College prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Virginia enters the game at 0-4 on the season and 0-1 in ACC play. They started with a game with Tennessee, in which they lost 49-13. UVA did not score a touchdown until the end of the third quarter, and by then, the game was well in hand. The next week was an emotional home opener, but they would fall in the game. It was a 36-35 to in-state rival James Madison. After losing to Maryland, Virginia opened ACC play with North Carolina State. After trailing going into the half, Virginia tied the game with 36 seconds left. That was too much time though, and NC State drove the field to hit a game-winning field goal.

Boston College comes in looking for their first win over an FBS opponent. They lost the first game of the season to Northern Illinois in overtime. BC rebounded the next week, narrowly escaping Holy Cross. Then they nearly pulled a massive upset, losing by just two points to top-five-ranked Florida State. After that though, they had a major letdown, losing 56-28 to Louisville the next week.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia-Boston College Odds

Virginia: +3.5 (-115)

Boston College: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Boston College

TV: CW Network

Stream: FuboTV

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread

For Virginia to win, Anthony Colandrea needs to have a solid game. This year he is 63-103 passing for 924 yards and five scores. According to PFF, he has made eight big-time throws this year. While he has made those big throws, he has also struggled with ball security. Clandrea has six interceptions this year while having another ten turnover-worthy passes. Further, he has fumbled four times this year. He is also taking a lot of sacks, being sacked nine times already this year.

First, Colandrea needs more help from his receivers. He is targeting just two guys primarily. Only Malik Washington and Malachi Fields have more than seven targets this year. Washington has 41 targets and brought in 28 catches this year. That has given him 459 yards and three scores. He also has 238 yards after the catch on the season. Fields has brought in 22 of 38 targets for 297 yards on the season. They are also the only two with contested catches this year and combine for over half of the team's yards after the catch. Still, they both have two drops on the season.

Colandrea also needs help in the running game. He leads the team in rushing this year with 130 total yards. The other three backs all have 100 or fewer yards this year. Kobe Pace has 100 yards and a score, while Perris Jones has 92 yards and two scores, and Mike Hollins has 56 yards and two scores. Blocking has been an issue. They are all averaging under 1.5 yards before first contact.

The defense will also look to step up in this game. The pass rush has just eight sacks in four games. Three of them come from Kam Butler, who also leads the team in quarterback pressures with 11. Coen King is coming up big in the run game, with five stops for offensive failures and 11 total tackles, still, there are issues in the run game. Opponents have a nearly 50% success rate in the running game against UVA, while they have missed 22 tackles this year.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread

For Boston College, it all starts with Thomas Castellanos. He has gone 67-117 passing this year for 909 yards and eight scores. Castellanos has protected the ball fairly well, with just two interceptions this year and four other turnover-worthy passes. He has also been solid on the ground this year. Castellanos has scrambled 12 times for 55 yards and has 327 total yards rushing. He has not fumbled this year and scored three times on the ground.

The ground game is bolstered by Kye Robichaux. Robichaux has run 50 times this year for 203 yards. He has also scored twice on the ground. Robichaux is not a major big run threat, for that is Castellanos. He has just three runs for over ten yards this year. Still, he can make guys miss, with 11 caused missed tackles this year.

Castellanos also has a trio of solid receivers. Lewis Bond has scored four times this year as he has brought in 16 of 25 targets this year. He does have a few drops, but he has 246 yards on the year and has done well after the catch, with 176 yards after the catch. Drops have also been an issue for Joseph Griffin, who has five this year. He does have 174 yards though on 11 receptions this year. Ryan O'Keefe has been the most reliable this year. He has brought in 20 of 24 targets this year with no drops. He has scored once and had 214 yards receiving.

Boston College has not been great on defense though. They have an under 50 percent success rate in running plays. A lot of that is just being blocked as they have only missed 14 tackles this year. In coverage, they have given up eight touchdowns through the air as well. The big issue has been yards after the catch, with 418 yards after the catch against them this year.

Final Virginia-Boston College Prediction & Pick

In this game, there will not be a lot of defense. Both defensive units have struggled heavily this year and struggled to get penetration or create turnovers. Both offensive units will be able to move the ball well in this game. The difference is going to be Thomas Castellanos. He is a major big play threat and can break a game open at any moment. It was his big plays that almost allowed Boston College to upset Florida State. Still, Boston College has yet to finish a game and win against an FCS opponent. Virginia does not have a win at all. Boston College will get their first FCS win on the year in this one, but the best play is on the total.

Final Virginia-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Over 52.5 (-110)