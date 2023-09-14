Virginia will meet Maryland in Week 3 of the college football season. We're here to share our college football odds series, make a Virginia-Maryland prediction, and pick while showing you to watch.

The Cavaliers lost 36-35 last week to James Madison to fall to 0-2. Now, they hope to bounce back. It was a good game for a while. Significantly, they led 35-24 heading into the fourth quarter after a strong third stanza. But James Madison rallied with two touchdowns to steal the game in the last minute. Ultimately, Anthony Colandrea went 20 for 26 with 377 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Mike Hollins struggled on the ground, rushing 12 times for 28 yards on a 2.3 yards-per-carry rate. Meanwhile, Malik Washington caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, while Kobe Pace caught his only pass for 75 yards and a score.

Maryland defeated Charlotte 38-20 last weekend. Initially, it was a close game as Maryland led 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter. But the Terrapins won the race in the fourth, outscoring Charlotte 21-6. Thus, they outscored Charlotte 38-6 after initially trailing 14-0. Taulia Tagovailoa went 25 for 36 with 287 yards, one touchdown, and an interception,

Roman Hembry rushed 19 times for 162 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, Colby McDonald ran eight times for 73 yards and a score, while Kaden Prather caught four passes for 80 yards and one touchdown. Maryland had 28 first downs while going 8 for 14 on third downs. Conversely, they had two turnovers.

It is a rivalry that started in 1919, with Maryland leading the all-time series 44-32-2. Curiously, the last meeting happened on October 12, 2013, with Maryland winning 27-26. The Terrapins have won two in a row in this series.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Virginia-Maryland Odds

Virginia: +14.5 (-110)

Maryland: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 47.5 (-115)

Under: 47.5 (-105)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Maryland

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: Fubo and Sling TV

Time: 6:59 PM ET/3:59 PM PT

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread

The number one thing Virginia must focus on is running the ball. Unfortunately, they struggled on the ground. It forced Virginia to pass the ball. Therefore, they became one-dimensional and could not get creative. Hollins must find open lanes. Likewise, the offensive line must improve and open holes for him to jet through. Pace must do more. Yes, he scored a touchdown. But he did not do anything else. Therefore, Virginia should try and get him more involved.

Colandrea has to do a better job of getting the ball out. Moreover, he must identify where the pressure is coming from and make a quick decision. Setting up screen passes and short routes might be an easier way of moving the chains. Then, it can open up the running game for the Cavaliers.

The defense cannot collapse again. Initially, they held an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter. But the defense could not hold the fort and suffered an erroneus defeat in the end. Therefore, they must find ways to play better.

Virginia will cover the spread if they can sustain longer drives by completing short passes and running the ball efficiently. Then, the defense must read the quarterback and see where the ball is going.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread

Maryland won despite making numerous mistakes. Now, the goal is to play a cleaner brand of football. It starts with the quarterback and continues with his other playmakers. Tagovailoa must reduce his errors. Sadly, he committed two interceptions. Throwing two interceptions usually results in a loss. However, the Terrapins overcame adversity and found a way to win. The quarterback has the tools to succeed. However, making those mistakes can cost them in the future.

Maryland should get the ground game going. Furthermore, it will set up easier third-down chances. Hemby and McDonald formed an amazing 1-2 punch and showcased what they can do on the ground. Thus, Maryland should continue to rotate these two and make life difficult for the defense. Running the ball will make things easier for Tagovailoa. Moreover, it will help him limit his own mistakes and create better plays through the air.

Maryland will cover the spread if Tagovailoa can limit his mistakes. Moreover, they need their top running backs to keep going strong.

Final Virginia-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Both teams have something to prove. However, Virginia is not nearly as good as Maryland. Expect Maryland to dominate this game with better design plays and more efficient blocking. Likewise, the defense will shorten up and make better plays to avoid a second straight collapse. Expect Maryland to cover the spread in this battle.

Final Virginia-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland: -14.5 (-110)