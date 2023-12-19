Virginia faces Memphis. Our college basketball odds series includes our Virginia Memphis prediction, odds, and pick.

This is one of the better games on the Tuesday night slate in men's college basketball. Virginia has been one of the ACC's best programs over the past decade under head coach Tony Bennett, but is struggling to remain as formidable and powerful as it was in its glory days from 2016 through 2019, when a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament was a regular occurrence. Virginia is still good, but it isn't nearly as strong as it was five to eight years ago. The Hoos want to get back to that standard, and they have a lot to prove in the attempt to regain that level of prominence in the sport.

Memphis, under Penny Hardaway, has stabilized in recent years. Penny had a very rocky beginning with the Tigers but has supplemented his recruiting with some really good transfer portal pickups in recent seasons which have fortified his roster and made Memphis a comfortable NCAA Tournament team.

Virginia enters this game coming off a shaky come-from-behind win over Northeastern on Saturday. Virginia trailed for most of the game but rallied late for a two-point win on a go-ahead basket with 5.1 seconds left, followed by a Northeastern turnover on the Huskies' final possession.

Memphis comes into this game with a lot more momentum, having won on the road at Texas A&M — an expected NCAA Tournament team — and then giving Clemson its first loss of the college basketball season. Virginia faces what seems like the bigger uphill battle here, but Memphis certainly can't take Virginia for granted.

Here are the Virginia-Memphis College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Memphis Odds

Virginia Cavaliers: +3.5 (-115)

Memphis Tigers: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 132.5 (-110)

Under: 132.5 (-110)

How To Watch Virginia vs Memphis

Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Cavaliers might have been looking ahead to this Memphis game when they snoozed in the first half against Northeastern. Virginia was not intensely focused on that game in the first 20 to 28 minutes, but the Hoos did come back to win, powered by their reliable defense, which prevented Northeastern from pulling away and maintaining a solid working margin. Virginia goes on runs less because of its offense, and more because its defense is capable of creating lengthy scoring droughts. Some teams have great offenses and therefore are able to uncork a 10-2 run in 75 seconds. Virginia's 10-2 runs often occur over three or four minutes.

You can bet that UVA coach Tony Bennett has been studying game film and looking for ways to thwart the Memphis offense. Bennett is a much better coach than Penny Hardaway, and that is the best reason to take UVA in this game.

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are simply a better team than Virginia right now. Memphis has played really well in its last two games, beating good teams from Texas A&M and Clemson. Virginia has not collected good wins — high-value wins — in the past 10 days. The Cavaliers were actually playing better earlier in the season. Memphis is getting Virginia at the right time, and at home.

Final Virginia-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis is playing a lot better and has home-court advantage. Take Memphis.

Final Virginia-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -3.5