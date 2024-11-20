ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are undefeated entering this game in the Bahamas. Tennessee has more expectations than Virginia does this season. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Virginia is 3-0 this season after wins against Campbell, Coppin State, and Villanova. The Cavaliers go as Liam McKneely goes this season. The Cavaliers are a wildcard of a team this year in the ACC because they have talent, but they also lost their head coach, Tony Bennett, before the year because he retired. This game against Tennessee should be a great test to see how competitive they can be this year.

Tennessee is 4-0 after starting the season with wins against Gardner Webb, Louisville, Montana, and Austin Peay. This team goes as Zakai Zeigler goes on offense in the backcourt. The Volunteers were expected to step back this season, but they have picked up where they left off last year. This is a big test for them because Virginia is a grind-out team similar to them.

Here are the Virginia-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Tennessee Odds

Virginia: +11.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +500

Tennessee: -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -720

Over: 126.5 (-115)

Under: 126.5 (-105)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Tennessee

Time: 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia is never playing well on offense; that was the case last year. They scored 62.9 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 42.8%, and had a three-point percentage of 35.8%. Three Cavaliers are averaging over double digits this season, with Isaac McKneely leading with 16 points per game. Then, Andrew Rohde leads in assists at 4.5 per game. This offense has looked better than last year and relies on McKneely, Jacob Cofie, and Elijah Saunders. The Cavaliers are not offensive-oriented, and that has not changed without Tony Bennett, but they need to at least be efficient against the Volunteers in this game.

Virginia's defense was great last year. They allowed 59.8 points per game, 40.6% from the field, and 30.5% from behind the arc. Then, Cofie has been the best rebounder this season, with 7.7 per game. Next, three players average one block per game, and Jacob Cofie and Blake Buchanan are tied for the team lead with 1.7 per game. Finally, two Cavaliers are averaging at least one steal, with Cofie leading at two per game. Their defense is their calling card, and they need to show up against Tennessee because they have a lot of talent on the offensive end of the court.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee's offense has been solid this year. They scored 78.8 points per game, had a 44% field goal percentage, and a 34.4% three-point shooting percentage. This season, four Volunteers are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Zakai Zeigler leading at 15.5 points per game. He also leads the team in assists at 7.8 per game. This is a great test for their offense because they were solid last year, and even though they were expected to take a step back, they have played well so far. Expect the offense to be key with Zeigler.

Tennessee's defense was great last season. They allowed 67.4 points per game, 38.9% from the field, and 31.2% from behind the arc. Felix Okpara is the key for the team down low, leading in rebounding at 6.5 per game. Then he also leads the team in blocks at 1.8 per game. Then, four Volunteers are averaging at least one steal per game, with Jahmai Mashack leading with 2.3 per game. This defense has a chance to step up in a big way due to how much the Cavaliers struggle on offense.

Final Virginia-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This will be a grind-it-out and very slow game. These two teams are great on defense, and it will come down to which team can get more offense out of each other. The difference maker in this game is Zakai Zeigler in the backcourt for Tennessee. Zeigler is the best player on the court, so I trust Tennessee in this game. Expect the Volunteers to win and cover in the Bahamas to advance to the next round of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship.

Final Virginia-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -11.5 (-105)