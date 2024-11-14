ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) and the Villanova Wildcats (2-2) meet at a neutral site Friday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia-Villanova prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Virginia-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Villanova Odds

Virginia: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +140

Villanova: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -170

Over: 128.5 (-110)

Under: 128.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Villanova

Time: 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia has not changed since Tony Bennett decided to step down from being the head coach. Virginia still wins games on the defensive end of the floor. In their first two games of the season, Virginia has allowed 56 and 45 points. That is 50.5 points per game. Now, those two games were against subpar opponents, but it is still a great sign for Virginia. If they continue to be lock down on defense, the Cavaliers will win.

Virginia allows the 10th-lowest field goal percentage, fifth-fewest field goals made per game, and the 10th-lowest free throws attempted per game. The Cavaliers close out on shooters, and slow the pace way down. Along with that, they stay out of foul trouble. Villanova relies on their offense, so Virginia has to continue to be solid on defense Friday night.

Jacob Cofie is the leader of the team on both sides of the court. Cofie leads the team with 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. Cofie also blocks 2.0 shots per game. The 6'10 freshman shoots 76.9 percent from the floor, as well. When he plays well, Virginia plays well. If Cofie can have a good game, Virginia will be able to cover this spread.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova, as mentioned, relies on their offense. The Wildcats score 80.5 points per game on the season. In fact, 75 points is their lowest scoring game, and that was their season opener. Villanova shoots 48.3 percent from the field, and 37.4 percent from three. Virginia has yet to play a solid team like Villanova, so it is going to be just as tough for the Cavaliers as it is for the Wildcats. 75 points would be more than enough for Villanova to win this game.

Virginia is an incredible defensive team. However, they lack offensive talent. Cofie is a good player, but he is not good enough to help Virginia score more than 70 points per game. The Cavaliers score only 63.5 points per game. In their first two games, Virginia has scored 65 and 62 points. Villanova should not have a problem playing well on the defensive side of the floor.

Eric Dixon is off to an awesome start to his senior season. Dixon leads the team with 26.3 points per game, and 8.3 rebounds. He also shoots 55.1 percent from the field, and 52.6 percent from three. In three games played, Dixon has scored 33, 22, and 24 points. If he has a good game, the Wildcats will be able to put up some points and win this game.

Final Virginia-Villanova Prediction & Pick

This game will come down to whether or not Virginia will still be good on defense, or Villanova can put up points. I think Virginia's defense will make much more of an impact. For that reason, I am going to take Virginia to cover the spread Friday night in Baltimore.

Final Virginia-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Virginia +3.5 (-110)