UFC Tampa: Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley continues on the main card with a fight between Vitor Petrino and Dustin Jacoby in the light heavyweight division. Petrino suffered his first professional defeat when he submitted in the first round in his fight at UFC 301 meanwhile, Jacoby has hit a rough patch with just one win in his last five fights coming off a brutal knockout defeat in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Petrino-Jacoby prediction and pick.

Vitor Petrino (11-1) was on a roll coming into his 12th professional fight against Anthony Smith but he made a massive error where he got caught in a guillotine when he attempted to slam Smith to the mat. Petrino will be looking to get back to dominant ways and end 2024 on a high note when he takes on Dustin Jacoby this weekend at UFC Tampa.

Dustin Jacoby (19-9-1) has had a rough last two years where he is just 1-4 in his last five fights. He most recently was knocked out by the resurging Domnick Reeyes back in June. Now, Jacoby will be fighting for his UFC career this weekend when he takes on the Brazilian powerhouse Vitor Petrino this weekend.

Here are the UFC Tampa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Tampa Odds: Vitor Petrino-Dustin Jacoby Odds

Vitor Petrino: -310

Dustin Jacoby: +250

Over 1.5 rounds: -220

Under 1.5 rounds: +170

Why Vitor Petrino Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Anthony Smith – SUB

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Vitor Petrino is set to defeat Dustin Jacoby at UFC Tampa this weekend, thanks to his impressive knockout power and aggressive fighting style. With a professional record of 11-1, Petrino has secured seven of his victories by knockout, showcasing his ability to end fights decisively. His recent performances, including a knockout win over Modestas Bukauskas and a submission victory against Marcin Prachnio, highlight his versatility and finishing prowess. Standing at 6'3″, Petrino uses his height and reach effectively to deliver powerful strikes that can overwhelm opponents like Jacoby.

Moreover, Petrino's momentum and adaptability in the octagon give him an edge over Jacoby. Despite Jacoby's experience and striking skills, Petrino's ability to adapt his strategy whether by standing and trading punches or taking the fight to the ground makes him a formidable opponent. Jacoby has struggled recently, with losses in four of his last five fights, which may affect his confidence going into this bout. Petrino's aggressive approach and recent success in high-stakes fights position him well to capitalize on any openings Jacoby might present, making him the favorite to emerge victorious at UFC Tampa.

Why Dustin Jacoby Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Dominick Reyes – KO/TKO

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 13 (12 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Dustin Jacoby is poised to defeat Vitor Petrino at UFC Tampa this weekend, leveraging his extensive experience and striking skills. With a professional record of 19-9-1, Jacoby has proven himself in the octagon against various opponents, showcasing a knockout ratio of 63%. His recent first-round knockout of Kennedy Nzechukwu demonstrates his ability to finish fights quickly and effectively. Jacoby’s striking accuracy and ability to maintain distance will be critical in this matchup, allowing him to exploit any openings in Petrino's defense while minimizing his own exposure to counterattacks.

Additionally, Jacoby's experience against high-caliber fighters sets him apart from Petrino. Having faced tough opponents like Dominick Reyes and Alonzo Menifield, he has developed a keen fight IQ that enables him to adapt mid-fight. While Petrino is known for his knockout power, Jacoby's solid takedown defense will likely keep the fight standing, where he can utilize his striking advantage. With a strategic game plan and the ability to absorb pressure, Jacoby is well-equipped to secure a victory at UFC Tampa, reaffirming his status in the light heavyweight division.

Final Vitor Petrino-Dustin Jacoby Prediction & Pick

Expect an all-out war between these two heavy-handed light heavyweight contenders. Both Petrino and Jacoby have the potential to be a force in the light heavyweight division but it's up to them to put it all together to reap the benefits. Petrino has looked like the complete package up until he ended up on the wrong side of a very inexperienced moment against Anthony Smith meanwhile, Jacoby is looking like the wear and tear could finally be catching up to him and this is the fight that makes or breaks him this weekend. Ultimately, Jacoby will have his moments early but Petrino will do what he does which is to press forward, throw with bad intentions, land some takedowns, and eventually get Jacoby out there and get back on track this weekend.

Final Vitor Petrino-Dustin Jacoby Prediction & Pick: Vitor Petrino (-310), Over 1.5 Rounds (-220)