With the Pac-12 disintegrating beyond comprehension, it is easy to overlook all of the other conflict and calamity across college sports. Wake Forest football, for example, just suffered a big loss to their offense on the first day of fall practice.

Wide receiver Donavon Greene will miss three to five months with a knee injury, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson. The redshirt junior recorded 37 receptions for 642 yards and six touchdowns last season. Devastatingly, this is the second time Greene's college career has been halted, as he missed all of 2021 with injury.

Wake Forest is looking to climb back up the ACC after a 3-5 record in league-play (8-5 overall) in 2022-23. Greene's absence makes that a far more arduous task and will likely add pressure on whoever assumes starting quarterback responsibilities.

Sam Hartman, who threw for 77 touchdowns and ran for 12 more in the last two seasons combined, transferred to Notre Dame in January. This has morphed into a troubling transition phase for head coach Dave Clawson's offense. Redshirt sophomore Mitch Griffis appears to have the inside track on earning the starting QB job in the early goings, but he will be without a reliable 6-foot-2 safety net.

Donavon Greene committed to the Demon Deacons in 2018 as a four-star recruit out of Mount Airy, North Carolina. He has proven himself to be a dangerous big-play option these last few years. It his is efficiency, however, that really punishes defenses. Greene totaled 20.1 yards per catch in 2020-21, the highest single-season mark in program history.

Wake Forest football will now have to quickly make dramatic adjustments. Hopefully, their season is not done before it even starts.