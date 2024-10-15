ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again with another College Football Week 8 betting prediction and pick as we see a near-even showdown for our next game. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-4) will take on the UConn Huskies (4-2) in a competitive matchup. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wake Forest-UConn prediction and pick.

Wake Forest currently holds a 1-2 conference record in the ACC and they've won just one game through their last five. They come into this week following their most recent loss to No. 10 Clemson and following an upset win over NC State. They'll look to get back in the win column as short underdogs on the road.

The UConn Huskies are 4-2 to start the season and they're winners of the last three consecutive games against FAU, Buffalo, and Temple. They outscored their opponents 124-37 during that stretch and have been efficient with their offense, looking to produce more success as the home favorites.

Here are the Wake Forest-UConn College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wake Forest-UConn Odds

Wake Forest: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

UConn: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 57.5 (-108)

Under: 57.5 (-112)

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. UConn

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wake Forest Could Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest comes into this game following a tough offensive outing against ranked Clemson. They were only able to muster 233 total yards to the Tigers' 566, so they're hoping to find more production on that side of the ball against a UConn team that can put points up themselves. Senior QB Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,439 yards through the air and four touchdowns, so expect him to be very active in throwing the ball if this turns into an eventual shootout.

Expand Tweet

Bachmeier will be looking to bounce back from a month of October where he totaled three interceptions, so expect the Demon Deacons to look towards establishing the run game before opening up their attack through the air. Their defense is giving up an average of 34.0 PPG to opponents, so they'll certainly need to find answers before UConn's offense begins to gain confidence.

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread/Win

The UConn Huskies have slipped up at points this season, but their last three games indicate they're once again on the right track with everything clicking on offense. It was their defense, however, that sealed their latest win over Temple in a true display of toughness and bending without breaking. If the offense can continue to pick up big chunks of yards through deep plays to receivers Skylar Bell and TJ Sheffield, they should have an advantage as far as moving the ball downfield is concerned.

Expand Tweet

With the UConn Huskies posting their best start to a season since 2009, it's surprising to see them as short home favorites against a struggling Wake Forest team. Of course, UConn did fold when they played formidable opponents in Maryland and Duke, so it'll be interesting to see if they can keep pace with a tested ACC team like Wake Forest. Still, they'll have the more productive offense to bolster and their home crowd advantage should play a part in getting this win.

Final Wake Forest-UConn Prediction & Pick

We'll have another coin-flip game on our slate when the Demon Deacons of Wake Forest look for an upset against the UConn Huskies. Both teams have been trending in opposite directions as of late, with the Huskies off to their best start in 15 years and Wake Forest struggling to find their footing. Ultimately, this could be a case of who's hot and who's not when determining a winner for this one.

UConn will certainly be tested more of the offensive side against a typically sound Wake Forest defense, but the Demon Deacons have struggled over the last few weeks to stop teams from driving down the field and getting into kicking range. UConn is also 4-2 ATS this season while Wake Forest sits at just 1-4.

If UConn is able to get running back Durrell Robinson going early in this one, they should do a fine job of converting third downs to their sure-handed receivers. Robinson is also a threat near the goal line with four touchdowns this season, so expect him to be the main focal point in their goal-to-go situations.

For our final prediction, we'll have to side with UConn to get the win and cover. They're very confident in their offense and ability to turn the ball over at the moment, while the offense for Wake Forest hasn't really shown any signs of sustained success. Expect UConn to edge Wake Forest in this close game.

Final Wake Forest-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -1.5 (-110)