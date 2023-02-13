If you’re ready for an adrenaline-infused action-packed slasher game, then you’ve got to keep your eye on the release of Wanted: Dead. Check out all of the details you need to know about Wanted: Dead, including its release date, gameplay, trailer, story, and features here on ClutchPoints Gaming.

Wanted: Dead Release Date: February 14, 2023

Wanted: Dead is set to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on February 14, 2023.

Bringing back to you the action and frenetic pace of PlayStation 2-era video games, Wanted: Dead is filled with a lot of blades and guns in this hack-and-slash-and-shooter hybrid of an action game. From the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive, here comes an adrenaline-pumping game that you shouldn’t miss.

Wanted: Dead Story

Wanted: Dead tells the story of the Zombie Unit, where players take control of one of its members, Lt. Hannah Stone, a hardboiled cop in cyberpunk Hong Kong. As a member of the elite Zombie Unit, she is tasked to uncover a major corporate conspiracy, fighting through mercenaries, gang members, and even private military contractors, armed with her trusty blade and some firearms.

🚨 Want A FREE Photoshop With You And Your GOAT Player? JOIN THE CLUTCH NEWSLETTER🔥

Wanted: Dead Gameplay

Wanted: Dead features a hack-n-slash melee combat paired with frenetic third-person shooter elements, allowing players to use a wide variety of assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and grenade launchers, while also always giving the player the option to fall back to their trusty blade to finish off enemies with one of the 50 unique and brutal finishing moves available in the game. The fights are nog going to be easy, as players will have to maintain their fighting rhythm while also always being on the move to evade attacks and put down the next enemy. Described as a “love letter to the sixth generation of consoles” by its developers, Wanted: Dead might just be the game you’ve been craving from years past.