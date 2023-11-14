Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin release date, gameplay, story, and trailers are all in here to serve Sigmar's devouts better.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin will let players lead their Stormcast Eternals to battle in a brand-new territory-based real-time strategy game. Here are all of the details you need to know to serve the God-King better, including Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin's release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin Release Date: November 17, 2023

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin Release Date Launch Trailer

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin has a release date of November 17, 2023, on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS5, and the Xbox Series X, with players pre-ordering the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game gaining access to the game three days early on November 14, 2023. The game was developed and published by Frontier Developments.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin Gameplay

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin Gameplay Overview Trailer

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin is a full-fledged real-time strategy game that focuses on squad-based units and territorial control. Players command forces coming from the game's four factions: the Stormcast Eternals, Orruk Kruleboyz, Nighthaunt, and the Disciples of Tzeentch. These four factions feature in the game's campaign, which focuses mostly on the Stormcast Eternals and their eternal conflict with the agents of chaos.

Players command forces and heroic units against enemies, claiming nodes of territory that will help them push ever forward on the battlefield. New nodes can be used as mustering points for new units. All the while, these nodes serve as research outposts for the player where they can upgrade the weapons and equipment of their units.

On top of the game's campaign game mode, players will also have access to a procedurally-generated challenge mode called Eternal Conquest. The game also features online multiplayer with ranked leaderboards. Finally, players can play to their heart's content with unlimited potential as the game features a creative mode, allowing players to create their campaigns and maps and share them with the community, giving the entire fanbase an endless supply of maps and campaigns to play.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin Story

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin Heart of the Stormhost Story Trailer

The Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin's story follows the lore of the Games Workshop tabletop game Warhammer Age of Sigmar. The setting is the Mortal Realms, a war-torn world beset by an eternal conflict between order and chaos. In the game, four factions that are also available in the tabletop game are featured prominently.

The campaign itself follows the story of the Stormcast Eternals in the land of Ghur, the Realm of Beasts. Led by Lord-Celestant Sigrun, the Stormcast Eternals have been tasked to defend the dawnbringer settlement Harkanibus against the relentless assault of the Orruk Kruleboyz. Contact attacks by the Orruk have left Sigrun's forces depleted, forcing her to leave the settlement temporarily into the swamps of Ghur in search of a powerful artifact that they hope could turn the tides of battle.

The campaign then follows the events following this excursion where Sigrun and her forces of Stormcast Eternals end up meeting the spectral Nighthaunt and the Disciples of Tzeentch, composed of mortal followers and daemons devoted to Tzeentch, the Chaos God of Sorcery and Manipulation.

