In a recent earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery claimed their entertainment is about telling stories more than anything else.
During the call, top executives discussed the earnings, how the company is growing in various numbers, what's happening, the future, and much more. It featured David Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gunnar Wiedenfels, CFO, and JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games.
Investing.com provided the complete transcripts of the call, with all questions, comments, and statements.
Early in the discussion, Zaslav chatted about fourth-quarter and full-year earnings with figures, including how they “paid down $5.4 billion in debt” and more.
Warner Bros. as a “pure storytelling” company
In terms of their content, he stated what company they are.
“When we launched this company almost two years ago, we made it clear. We believe in this business, ” the president and CEO said. “We're a pure storytelling company, and we're going to bring the best people in front of and behind the camera back to Warner Bros.”
Other details were added, including the new collaboration with Tom Cruise, the excitement about Dune 2, and Barbie's success.
“Our most recent series, True Detective: Night Country, starring Jodie Foster, was a real success, averaging over 12.5 million viewers, the highest season ever for the series,” Zaslav pointed out.
Wiedenfels added, “We come into 2024 well-positioned and once again with an ambitious agenda to further enhance our financial and strategic profile and to drive meaningful long-term shareholder value.”
Whether it's pure storytelling or better content, Warner Bros. had a pretty successful year, even with all the challenges of 2023. Their approach seems to be working.