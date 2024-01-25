Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros are teaming up for a Tenet re-release ahead of Dune: Part Two.

Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan are reuniting. They will re-release Tenet in theaters in February in support of Dune: Part Two, the studio's upcoming blockbuster.

A Tenet re-release

Jeff Sneider of The InSneider is reporting that Nolan's Tenet will be re-released in theaters on February 23. This will include large-format screenings including IMAX.

The move is in support of Dune: Part Two, which will be released a week later on March 1 by Warner Bros.

This gives fans a chance to revisit Nolan's sci-fi film from 2020. Tenet was a trailblazing film in 2020, being the first major blockbuster release amid the pandemic. It opened to $9.3 million domestically before going on to gross $365 million worldwide. Only $58.5 million came domestically, which was disappointing.

Tenet follows a former CIA agent who is recruited for a new mission. He has to trace objects that travel backward through time.

After Tenet, Nolan took his talents from Warner Bros to Universal. Nolan had previously released most of his films through Warner Bros.

His latest film, Oppenheimer, was distributed by Universal in 2023. Nolan's historical epic was a massive success for the studio. It opened opposite of Barbie, which grossed over $1.4 billion worldwide, and made $950 million during its theatrical run.

Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros seemed to go through a public breakup after Tenet. Perhaps the re-release of the film is a step toward an eventual reunion between the two parties.

But first, Warner Bros will release Dune: Part Two after the Tenet re-release. The film is a sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Dune film from 2021.