Director Warner Herzog probably won't be dressing up as Ken and having a Barbie watch party soon.
While on Piers Morgan's Uncensored show, the two discussed Barbenheimer, and Herzog let loose on his thoughts of the groundbreaking movie, Variety reports.
Werner Herzog's criticism of Barbie
The Grizzly Man director said, “I have not seen Oppenheimer yet, but I will do it. Barbie, I managed to see the first half-hour. I was curious and wanted to watch it because I was curious.”
He then added, “And I still don't have an answer, but I have a suspicion –could it be that the world of Barbie is sheer hell? For a movie ticket, as an audience, you can witness sheer hell, as close as it gets.”
To be fair, it seemed he was talking about the world in which the Mattel doll lives to be damned. Maybe it was the open-roofed homes, all the pink, or everyone having the same names.
Herzog added, “I don't know yet, Piers Morgan. Give me a moment to watch the whole thing. I have to watch the whole thing first.”
Piers chimed in by saying, “Trust me, let me spare you the horror. I watched the whole thing and it is hell. I completely concur with your initial assessment after half an hour. And I would definitely recommend you don't put yourself through the rest of it.”
Whatever Warner Herzog's initial thoughts are on Barbie, it sounds like he wants to watch the entire movie before coming to a conclusion.
Maybe we'll hear from him again if he goes against Morgan's advice and finishes the thing.