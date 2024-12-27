The Golden State Warriors are taking some heat after their recent loss on Christmas Day. Internet blogger, DJ Akademiks, is the latest to chime in on the Warriors' 115 – 113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night. The social media personality had a few words for the Warriors but they were not aimed at Stephen Curry.

“Nvm … I feel bad for Curry playing with 11 bums on his team!” Akademiks posted on Thursday (Dec. 25).

Fans responded to Akademiks in agreement that the Warriors need to make some changes.

“They need to make a trade crazy disrespectful to have a roster with no other all star,” one fan posted.

“It’s Curry and Wiggins against the world,” another fan reacted, adding some praise to the Warriors' small forward Andrew Wiggins.

Another fan agreed with the above post and taking another dig at the rest of the Warriors' line-up “Steph, Wiggs and 11 joggers.”

Coach Steve Kerr had some postgame remarks regarding the team's most recent loss.

“In fairness to our guys, we've been all over the map this year rotation-wise,” Kerr told 95.7 The Game in San Francisco. “We've had a million different starting lineups. Guys are in and out of certain roles (and) certain rotations. I'm well aware of that, and it's hard as a player to not know how many minutes you're going to get. What minutes you're going to get. The reality is we're searching.”

“We've lost 11 of 14 games, and I don't feel like this is a roster where you just say, ‘Here are our top eight guys or top nine guys. We just play those guys.' Our roster is really deep, and we've got a lot of guys who can play,” Kerr noted.

Despite the loss, Curry finished the game with 38 points, one rebound, and six assists. While talking to the media, the point guard is still staying positive about what the future looks like for the future.

“I still have hope and faith and confidence that we can figure it out,” Curry said. “That's how I'm built.”

For the 2024-2025 season so far, the Warriors' record is 15-14.