Former NBA guard Brandon Jennings is not a fan of Warriors forward Draymond Green and the rest of the “new media” podcasting during the season.

Green is among many of today’s NBA stars who have started podcasts to connect with fans and have their opinions heard without being misconstrued by others. Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley is another who has a podcast while Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George recently started his own as well.

While many have praised them for it, others believe podcasting only serves as a distraction. Jennings is one of them and appearing on “Gil’s Arena,” stated how he believed the likes of Green and Beverley were having bad seasons as a result of karma.

“I think every NBA player that has a podcast that is talking, is karma,” Jennings said. “If you look at Draymond and how the Warriors are playing, it’s just bad. Every player that’s talking while they’re playing basketball is just karma.

“Patrick Beverley, all of them. They’re just having terrible seasons or it’s just not going their way. They just yapping, yapping, yapping. It’s like shut up and just play basketball!”

You can watch the full clip below:

While the Warriors are having a poor season by their standards, you can’t really say Green’s podcasting has played any major role in that. Let’s also not forget that Green was podcasting during the NBA Finals last season and that worked out just fine.