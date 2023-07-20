There was a point early in the free agency process that Draymond Green assumed he'd be best served by meeting with other teams, driving up the Golden State Warriors' price to retain him. Once Joe Lacob made clear Golden State's commitment to him extended even past the length of a new contract, though, Green knew he wasn't going anywhere.

The four-time champion opened up on negotiations with the Dubs that ultimately landed him a four-year, $100 million deal, specifying that ownership's offer of being “partners for life” was one he couldn't refuse.

“I think for a second it seemed like I would have to explore other teams and do the thing, but what I will say is Golden State made it very clear to me I was a priority,” Green said on the The Pat Bev Podcast. “They made it very clear to me that they wanted to do all that they could for me to still be there and be a part of what we built, and I am a Warrior for the rest of my life. I think that was one of the biggest things for me, is Joe said to me, he said, ‘This is not some contract. You're our partner for the rest of your life.' That was huge for me.”

Green opted out of the final year on his previous contract on June 19th to become an unrestricted free agent, a long expected decision made to secure maximum financial security in the back half of his career. Though the Warriors' concession of a player option on his new deal could be a tough pill to swallow when Green begins the 2026-27 campaign at 36 years old, his $22.3 million salary for next season is set to save Lacob over $40 million in luxury tax payments.

Green's contract, basically, was a perfect example of compromise from both sides. No matter how the next few years play out, expect Draymond Green to remain an organizational fixture once his playing days are finally finished.

“I'm very thankful for Joe Lacob, to Golden State Warriors, Peter Guber. Mike Dunleavy stepped in and did a great job, Kirk Lacob,” he said. “They not for one second didn't make me feel like I was important, that I was wanted in a major way, and I'm very, very, very thankful for that, because it didn't always seem it was gonna be that way.”