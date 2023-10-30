Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is off to a rough start in the 2023-24 season through the first three games. Wiggins is just 1-for-9 from the three-point line, but more interestingly, he hasn't been on the floor to close the game in two of Golden State's first three outings. Wiggins is playing a career-low in minutes per game to start the season (27.3 MPG) for Steve Kerr as well.

But to his credit, Wiggins has the right attitude when it comes to the decisions that Kerr's staff is making, as he told Anthony Slater.

Andrew Wiggins hasn’t closed two of the first three games: “The coaches make a decision that’s best. We won the game. As long as we keep winning, I’m fine. I gotta give them a reason not to take me out. Rebound more. I can do more.”https://t.co/fwiYheqGvj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 30, 2023

Playing time changes for the Warriors

Sacrifice is going to be a big theme for Golden State this year. Chris Paul has been a starter in the NBA for 17 straight seasons, but he may be coming off the bench moving forward. Andrew Wiggins may not always close games, or see his usual allotment of playing time. The important thing for the veteran Warriors as they attempt to win yet another championship is that the team just keeps winning.

Wiggins isn't unfamiliar with changing his game for the betterment of the team. The Warriors don't win a championship in 2022 without him becoming laser-focused on defense and rebounding, as there were plenty of moments in that Finals where Wiggins was one of the most valuable players on the floor.

Kerr and the Warriors coaching staff are going to rightly experiment with different combinations both to start and finish games. Wiggins knows it's his job as a player to be so good that the coaching staff can't possibly pull him off the floor. Wiggins has played at that level before, and for the Warriors to win another ring, he'll likely need to do it again.