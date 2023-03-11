The Golden State Warriors are back in the friendly confines of the Bay, set to welcome the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks to Chase Center on Saturday for a battle between basketball’s two most recent champions. Steve Kerr’s team enters the action at 34-33, tied with the Dallas Mavericks for sixth in the Western Conference after following up a five-game home winning streak with three consecutive road losses upon Steph Curry’s return from injury. Just because the reigning Finals MVP is back in the fold, though, doesn’t mean the Warriors have regained full-strength. Is Jonathan Kuminga playing against the Bucks?

Jonathan Kuminga injury status vs. Bucks

Kuminga is listed as out vs. Milwaukee on Golden State’s official injury report with a sprained right ankle.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury during pre-game warmups of the Warriors’ blowout loss to the rival Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, rolling his ankle while attempting to complete a Euro-step at a casual speed.

Kuminga was quickly ruled out against the Grizzlies, further testing revealing he hadn’t sustained significant damage to his ankle. He was seen after the game wearing a walking boot.

His absence comes at an especially inopportune time for Golden State, which remains without Andrew Wiggins due to personal reasons and is prohibited from playing Anthony Lamb—the Dubs’ two-way player has hit his maximum of 50 games in the NBA this season—until he’s promoted to a full-time roster spot. Gary Payton II is still sidelined, too, further sapping the Warriors of wing depth and two-way stylistic and lineup versatility.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play in Milwaukee’s last two games, is questionable in San Francisco with right hand soreness.

The Warriors and Bucks tipoff at 5:30 p.m. (PT) on ABC. Is Jonathan Kuminga playing? No, and Dub Nation can only hope he’s not out much longer.